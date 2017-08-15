Jersey State Bank named business of the quarter Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEYVILLE – Jersey County Business Association (JCBA) recently named their 3rd Quarter “Business of the Quarter” award. Thursday July 13th, Gabby Bowen, Chamber Director for JCBA and over a dozen JCBA Ambassadors presented Jim Hoefert, President of Jersey State Bank and his staff with the announcement of their award and presented them with a sign that will hang in the banks lobby for all 3rd quarter. JCBA’s Small Business Committee led by Jerry Best of Home Instead, looked over the nominations and chose based on certain criteria being met. Article continues after sponsor message Gabby Bowen stated, “Jersey State Bank was a great nomination, they are locally owned and operated, continually give back to our community, they support many area groups, associations, clubs and local students and frankly we couldn’t have the success we all have do without their help.” If you have a nomination for JCBA’s next Business of the Quarter. Reach out to JCBA and they will send you the nomination form. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip