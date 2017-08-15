JERSEYVILLE – Jersey County Business Association (JCBA) recently named their 3rd Quarter “Business of the Quarter” award. Thursday July 13th, Gabby Bowen, Chamber Director for JCBA and over a dozen JCBA Ambassadors presented Jim Hoefert, President of Jersey State Bank and his staff with the announcement of their award and presented them with a sign that will hang in the banks lobby for all 3rd quarter. JCBA’s Small Business Committee led by Jerry Best of Home Instead, looked over the nominations and chose based on certain criteria being met.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Gabby Bowen stated, “Jersey State Bank was a great nomination, they are locally owned and operated, continually give back to our community, they support many area groups, associations, clubs and local students and frankly we couldn’t have the success we all have do without their help.” If you have a nomination for JCBA’s next Business of the Quarter. Reach out to JCBA and they will send you the nomination form.

More like this:

Aug 12, 2023 - Alexander Funeral Home Closing After Decades Of Serving Jersey County

Aug 10, 2023 - OSF Saint Anthony's Announces Three Mission Partner Award Winners

Aug 28, 2023 - Little Black Book: Women in Business to Hold Trivia Night

5 days ago - Senate Confirms Two U.S. Attorney Nominees, Key Breakthrough Of Sen. Vance’s Justice Department Hold

Sep 14, 2023 - Senate Judiciary Committee Advances Nomination Of April Perry To Serve As U.S. Attorney For The Northern District Of Illinois

 