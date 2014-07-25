Jerseyville, Illinois (July 24, 2014) - Jersey State Bank presented a check to Kayla Frank, Relay for
Life of Jersey County Chair, which was held June 6, 2014 at Jersey Community High School. Each Quarter the employees of Jersey State Bank proudly supports a Non-For Profit organization.

Employees present for the check presentation were L to R Jodi Heitzman, Rebecca Strang, Kayla Frank Relay for Life Chair, Kelli Keller, and Rosemary Wock.

