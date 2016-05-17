JERSEYVILLE - Jersey State Bank presented Scott Woelfel a check for Snow Angels, a local charity in honor of Mark Wittman. Mark was the son of David and Debbie Wittman, he passed Dec. 2003 from Neuroblastoma.

The Angels include family and close friends of Mark and each year the Angels support families fighting with cancer. The funds are used locally to help those in our community. Each quarter the employees of Jersey State Bank provide funding for local non-for profit organizations.

Pictured for the check presentation were L to R Snow Angel, Scott Woelfel, Kelsey Wittman and Steven Goetten are presenting on behalf of the Jersey State Bank Employees.

