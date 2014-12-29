JERSEYVILLE – James Hoefert, President/CEO of Jersey State Bank has announced that Kimberly S. Loy has recently been elected by the Board of Directors to serve as a member of the Board.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Mrs. Loy join the Bank Board. She brings with her a number of years as a practicing CPA and is a lifelong resident of Jersey County.

Kim will be a valuable asset to the Bank as we move forward” Hoefert said. The Board of Directors also elected Mark M. Schaefer to the position of Executive Vice President, Joni A. Soer to Senior Vice President and Kathleen R. Landess to Vice President. Mr. Schaefer has been with the Bank since 2010 and is their Chief Lending Officer. Mrs. Soer has been with the Bank since 2011 and is their Chief Financial Officer and Mrs. Landess started with the Bank in 2007 and handles Human Resources and Investments for the Bank.

“All three of these employees have demonstrated their ongoing commitment to Jersey State Bank and I am proud of each of their accomplishments” Hoefert said. “They are our foundation and we wouldn’t be where we are today without their leadership. I look forward to working with each of them as we continue growing the bank”.

Jersey State Bank, the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County, has a long history of providing financial products and services to Jersey County and the surrounding area. Established in 1903, the Bank has assets in excess of $150 million and currently two offices to serve its customers – in Jerseyville and Grafton.

If you would like more information, you may contact Jim Hoefert. He can be reached at 618-498-6466 or you may e-mail him at jhoefert@jsbmail.com.

