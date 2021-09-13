JERSEYVILLE - Mark Schaefer, President, and CEO announced the promotion of Jeremy Heneghan to Grafton Branch Manager.

Jeremy joined the staff in 2008 as a part-time teller while he pursued his educational goals at Quincy University. After graduation, he continued his career with the bank as a Teller and Personal Banker.

“Jeremy has been a valuable employee of Jersey State Bank”, said Mark Schaefer, President, and CEO. “He knows the Grafton community well and looks forward to providing excellent service to our customers.”

“I am truly honored to have been promoted to Branch Manager at Jersey State Bank,” Heneghan commented. “I look forward to working more closely with the employees and customers here at the bank and in the Grafton/Jerseyville area.”

Jersey State Bank is the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County and has two offices to serve its customers in Jerseyville and Grafton.

