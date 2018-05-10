Listen to the story

JERSEY - Jersey’s boys and Southwestern are both entering in the post-season for track and field next week poised for success.

This is a roundup of their efforts in the Jokisch/Grandone Invite in Carlinville and also girls performances.

Carlinville won the boys meet with 100 points, Jersey was fourth in the 18-team field with 56 points, Southwestern had 24.3.

Jersey was 10th in the girls meet.

Top performers were: Southwestern’s E.J. Kahl, winner in the 100 11.27 and 200 22.90.

Tom Rexing was second in the 100 hurdles for Jersey (16.65) and won the 300 low hurdles (45.91).

The 4 x 200 relay for Jersey of Sam Bartels, Kevin Hall, Chris Jackson and Lucas Ross posted a time of 1:37.48 for first place. The 400 relay of Bartels, Hall, Jay Goetten and Chris Jackson was second in 46.59.

The 4 x 400 relay of Austin Koenig, Jackson, Goetten and Ross was third, 3:45.31.

Jayden Ulrich of East Alton-Wood River won the shot put (38.9.50).

Christine Wendell was third in the 800 (2:36.99) for Jersey’s girls. Sydney Merle was fourth in the 1,600 (5:54.20).

JCHS Girls Track results from Saturday, April 28 at the Jokisch-Grandone Invitational in Carlinville:

3rd place:

*800 M Run - Christine Wendell - 2:36.5

*4x400 Relay - Christine Wendell, Morgan Cook, Sydney Merle, Hannah Tonsor - 4:28.07

4th place:

*High Jump - Sydney Merle - 4'8"

*4x800 Relay - Sierra Wilson, Sami Steckel, Morgan Cook, Hannah Tonsor - 12:03.21

*1600 M Run - Sydney Merle - 5:54.2

5th place:

*4x200 Relay - Maddie Nason, Taylor Goetten, Sierra Vinyard, Kaylee Vahle - 2:00.92

*200 M Dash - Kaylee Vahle - :28.71

Recently At Civic Memorial

Jersey 104

Civic Memorial 101

Greenfield 35

Bunker Hill 14

Jersey head boys coach Harold Landon said these were the top five Jersey boys finishers in the CM Meet:

Placing first in the 3200 relay team were Christian Cazier, Ryan Croxford, Isaac Hausman and Austin Koenig.

The 400 relay team of Lucas Ross, Chris Jackson, Jay Goetten and Kevin Hall placed first.

Tom Rexing won the 110 hurdles and placed fourth in the 300 hurdles.

Kevin Hall won the 100m and 200m dash.

Austin Koenig won the 400 m dash.

Jaden Craigmiles won the shot put

Jim Arbuthnot won the high jump.

The 800 relay team of Sam Bartels, Chris Jackson, Jay Goetten and Kevin Hall placed second.

The team of Chris Jackson, Jay Goetten, Asher Stidd and Austin Koenig placed second in the 1600 relay.

Lucas Ross placed second in the 100m, 200m and 400m dash.

Drew Bertman placed second in the 1600 and third in the 3200 m run.

Ryan Croxford placed third in the 800m run

Christian Cazier placed third in the 1600m and fourth in the 800m runs.

Kenny Hall placed third in the discus and Fifth in the shot put.

Seth Shaw placed third in the triple jump and fifth in the Discus.

Ben Simpson placed third in the 300 hurdles.

Jacob Liles placed third in the high jump.

Ethan Mueller placed fourth in the 110 hurdles.

Corey King placed fourth in the triple jump.

Hunter Wyatt placed fifth in the long jump.

