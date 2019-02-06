JERSEYVILLE - Sophomore Clare Breden joined the prestigious 1,000-career point club on Monday night against Triad with a 21-point outing.

“It was special for Clare to be able to do score her 1000th career point with a lot of friends and family in the stands tonight,” Jersey head coach Kevin Strebel said. “To get to 1000 in just two seasons shows how she is able to score in multiple ways - she hit 4 twos, 3 threes and went 4-4 from the free-throw line.”

Strebel said it is very impressive that Breden has reached the 1,000-point plateau in just two seasons.

“People don’t realize how hard she has worked,” he said. “Her teammates were thrilled for her. She is a good free-throw shooter and that was a key for it tonight.”

“It was a great experience, it was very rushing, but could not do it without my teammates giving me the ball,” Clare Breden said. “It is a lot of work you just have to practice and practice. I am now just looking forward to having a good rest of year with my teammates and winning more and more games in my time at Jersey.”

Strebel said he thought it was fitting Breden topped 1,000 points on Senior Night.

“A ton of her points have come off a screen from Hannah Hudson and a pass from Brooke Tuttle, both seniors,” Strebel added. “She can be proud as can the entire team. It is a special accomplishment. Clare was pressing a bit and was clearly relieved when she hit the free throw to get her to 1,000.”

