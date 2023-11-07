JERSEY COUNTY - The Jersey County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a head-on collision at 4:58 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, that occurred during heavy fog conditions on U.S. Route 67 just north of the Ringhausen Orchard.

Lt. Matt Stidd of the Jersey County Sheriff's Office said two vehicles were involved in the crash and it was related to the fog at that time.

He said thankfully there were only minor injuries in the crash. The road was blocked for a small time frame while the vehicles were removed from the scene.

The sheriff's office encouraged motorists to use extreme caution during fog conditions that resemble what occurred on Tuesday morning.

