JERSEY COUNTY - The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office report that an 83-year-old male trapped in his partially submerged vehicle in flood water was rescued on Sunday.

The Jersey Sheriff’s Office received a call that a male subject was trapped in his vehicle partially submerged in the flood water on State Highway 100. At 12:28 p.m., Jersey County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Decker was advised of the male subject strained in the flood water, the sheriff’s office said.

“Justin Decker located the vehicle partially submerged in the water in the area of the Illinois Correctional Center,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “Deputy Decker observed the male splashing in the vehicle. Deputy Decker entered the chest-deep water and proceeded to the driver.

"The driver had been trapped in the vehicle for 40 minutes. Deputy Decker was able to get the driver out of the vehicle and secured him in a life jacket. Deputy Decker removed the driver to a small strip of dry ground approximately 75 feet from the vehicle. The QEM Fire Department and Jersey Community Ambulance provided the man with medical treatment and transported him to Jersey Community Hospital for further evaluation.”

The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office issued an advisory for all motorists to obey road closure signs and not drive into flood waters.

