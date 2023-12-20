JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Sheriff’s Department recently announced they have new winter gear to keep warm this winter, thanks to a donation from MUSTACHEMARCH4PD.

The department shared more about the donation on their Facebook page and through their Jersey County Sheriff's Office app.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Thank You to MM4PD,” they wrote. “Yesterday morning it was 18 degrees! Luckily for us, the amazing folks at MUSTACHEMARCH4PD provided our Sheriff's Office with the generous funds for new winter gear this year. We cannot thank them enough.”

MUSTACHEMARCH4PD is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of volunteers who continuously raise funds for local police departments. They recently surprised a few lucky customers at Hit N Run in Alton with over $2,500 worth of free gas, with members of the Alton Police Department pumping the gas and chatting with the community.

In addition to raising funds, the organization also aims to "increase the amount of assistance available to local police agencies and create a pro-law enforcement community," according to their website.

To find out more about the organization or become a sponsor, visit mustachemarch4pd.com.

More like this: