JERSEYVILLE - A local business recently received recognition from the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department for their donation of 10 bikes to be distributed to 10 local children in need this Christmas.

The department commended S.S. Hansen Embroidery in a Facebook post for showing them “the meaning of Christmas.”

“If you have any doubts that the Christmas spirit is alive and well in this day and age, you must look no further than a local favorite small business, S.S. Hansen Embroidery,” they said.

“This year, they purchased and donated ten new bicycles to children in our county, asking that the Jersey County Sheriff's Office identify those who needed them the most. What an incredible gift to the recipient children and to our personnel who got to experience some real Christmas joy as they delivered the bicycles.”

Thanks to their donation, the Sheriff’s Department added there are “ten awful happy Jersey County kids this Christmas.” They thanked several S.S. Hansen Embroidery employees for their generosity.

To find out more, visit the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

