JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Sheriff’s Department announced on Tuesday that its newest member and another local future police officer recently completed the Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC) Police Academy Session 151.

Congratulating the two on their accomplishment, the department shared more about their backgrounds and future careers in law enforcement.

“A big congratulations to Austin Stilts for completing the Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC) Police Academy Session 151,” the JSCD announced Tuesday. “Austin now begins field training as our newest Patrol Deputy.

“Prior to that, Austin started his law enforcement career in 2022 at the Jersey County Sheriff's Office, serving as one of our Correctional Officers. Austin completed an intense 16-week basic academy, consisting of training in topics including ethics, law, patrol functions, investigations, mental health, firearms, defensive tactics, and physical fitness.”

Session 151 featured over 100 cadets in what the department described as “one of the largest classes in SWIC history.”

“Among those future police officers, Austin excelled, finishing with just over a 93% academic average,” they added. “We are incredibly proud of him!”

Another local future police officer, Emma Brandon, also graduated from Session 151 along with Stilts. The Sheriff’s Department added that her mother, Brooke Brandon, works for them as a 911 Dispatcher, and that Emma will be serving as a police officer with the South Jacksonville Police Department.

“We would also like to congratulate Emma Brandon for graduating from the same class,” they said in closing. “Great job Brooke and be safe Emma!”

