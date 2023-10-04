JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office recently issued a press release regarding the residential arson of a home in the 28,000 block of McClusky Road in Jersey County last week. The Sheriff’s Office said the property suffered extensive fire damage, but the suspect was identified, located, and arrested within an hour of committing the arson.

The full release from the Sheriff’s Office reads as follows:

“On Friday, September 29, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., the Jersey County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), QEM Fire Department, Jerseyville Fire Department, Jersey Community Hospital Ambulance, and Godfrey Fire Department responded to a house fire in rural Jersey County along McClusky Road. Upon arrival at the property, Jersey County Deputies found the house fully engulfed in flames. QEM and the assisting fire departments worked quickly to extinguish the fire and protect the surrounding property, fields, and crops. The house was unoccupied at the time.

“Subsequent investigation, along with invaluable tips from multiple concerned citizens, revealed the fire was arson. Within an hour, JCSO Deputies identified, located, and arrested the arson suspect, identified as Rochelle K. Maltimore (age 31).

“Maltimore was subsequently charged with Residential Arson by the Jersey County State's Attorney's Office and is being held at the Jersey County Jail.

“The JCSO wishes to thank the firefighters and first responders who responded and prevented further damage. Our thoughts and prayers are with the owner of the home suffering with the loss.”

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

