JERSEYVILLE - Some Jersey scouts were honored with coveted badges recently for their Red Ribbon Week work.

Local Girl Scout Troop #77, led by Lindsay Miller, and Scout Troops 8059B, led by Jules King, Damon Atkins, Ray Hasty, and David Rauschkolb, and 8059G, led by Jennifer Pfleger, Katie Towell, Joe Worst and Tabita Schulte, are proudly displaying new badges on their uniforms after being recognized by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for their outstanding work during Red Ribbon Week. (October 23-31, 2023).

These badges were awarded to the troops for participating in a variety of engaging anti-drug-related activities held in celebration of Red Ribbon Week.

"We are incredibly proud of the initiative and effort shown by these young scouts," said Rita Robertson, SUPS Grant Coordinator for JCUSD100. "The Red Ribbon Week activities empowered the youth who participated in these activities and sent a powerful message to their community about the importance of staying drug-free."

The special badges were awarded in honor of Special Agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, a DEA agent who bravely fought against drug trafficking and tragically lost his life in the line of duty.

Earning this badge is a significant accomplishment for the local scout troops. It represents their dedication to making a positive impact in their communities.

Jersey County residents are encouraged to congratulate Girl Scout Troop #77 and Scout Troops 8059B and 8059G for their outstanding achievement.

