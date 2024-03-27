JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community School District has announced additional registration information for future kindergarten students.

Jersey School District said today: "If your student will turn five on or before September 1, 2024, we invite you to visit West Elementary for kindergarten screenings and have your very own "signing" day. Screenings are Thursday, March 28, 2024, at West for both West and Grafton students - and it's not too late to make an appointment.

"Just call West Elementary between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to schedule your screening."

Current Pre-K students do not need to make an appointment.

"We will conduct the screening process during their regular school day during the month of April," the district said.

