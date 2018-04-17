JERSEYVILLE – Jersey's track teams hosted the Jersey Relays meet, an all-relay meet, at JCHS' Snyder Complex Thursday; the Panthers hosted Mascoutah, Civic Memorial, Marquette Catholic and Carrolton in the meet. All events were conducted as relays, with the top four combined performances added together in the field events.

The event also honored Panther seniors on both the boys and girls teams. Seniors on the boys team included Jaden Craigmiles, Kevin Hall, Issac Hausman, Chris Jackson, Austin Koenig, Gavin Mcguire, Tom Rexing, Lucas Ross, Josh Shaw, Ross Speidel, Alan Wendell and Hunter Wyatt; the senior Panther girls honored were Morgan Cook, Sydney Merle, Tristyn Rudolph, Fran Tepen and Kaitlyn Wofford.

In the boys competition, the Panthers won with 94 points on the day, followed by Highland (80), CM (62), Carrollton (40) and Marqutte (34); Jersey won the girls competition with 86 points, followed by Mascoutah (82), CM (60), Marquette (30) and Carrollton (26).

Here are the results from both competitons:

BOYS

LONG JUMP: Carrollton, 54-10.5; Civic Memorial, 53-11.25; Marquette, 52-3; Highland, 52-1.75

4X1600: Highland, 20:20.7; CM, 20:51.1; Jersey, 21:03.5

TRIPLE JUMP: CM, 109-3; Jersey, 103-9.5; Carrollton, 89-6.25; Highland, 29-8.5

SHOT PUT: Jersey, 108-1; Carrollton, 99-1; Highland, 99-0; CM, 94-6

DISCUS THROW: Jersey, 273-6; Carrollton, 269-8; Highland, 222-6; Marquette, 214-3

110 HURDLE SHUTTLE: Jersey, 1:13.6; Highland, 1:14.7

HIGH JUMP: Carrollton, 16-10; CM, 15-8; Highland, 15-2; Jersey, 10-8

4X200: Marquette, 1:37.7; CM, 1:39.7; Jersey, 1:41.8; Carrollton, 1:42.5

1600 MEDLEY: Jersey, 3:50.0; Highland, 4:10.1; Marquette, 4:13.9; CM, 4:16.2

HEAVYWEIGHT 4X100: Jersey, 49.4; Highland, 55.9; Marquette, 56.6; Carrollton, 56.9

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X100: Highland, 48.8; Marquette, 50.8; Jersey, 51.2; CM, 51.7

4X800: CM, 9:21.3; Jersey, 9:28.8; Highland, 10:24.4; Carrollton, 12:03.9

4X100: Highland, 44.8; Jersey, 46.4; CM, 48.1; Carrollton, 48.4

300 HURDLES: Jersey, 2:21.69; Highland, 2:26.99; Marquette, 2:36.09

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE DISTANCE MEDLEY: Highland, 11:58.4; Jersey, 13:04.3; CM, 13:27.4

4X400: Jersey, 3:43.5; CM, 3:50.4; Highland, 3:51.1; Marquette, 4:06.4

GIRLS

4X1600: Jersey, 25:10.8; Mascoutah, 25:31.7; CM, 27:37.4; Carrollton, 29:01.9

TRIPLE JUMP: CM, 84-4; Jersey, 79-9.5; Mascoutah, 53-11.5

LONG JUMP: CM, 43-11; Jersey, 39-2.25; Carrollton, 32-6; Mascoutah, 12-10.5

SHOT PUT: Carrollton, 85-1; Marquette, 79-9; Jersey, 53-7; Mascoutah, 43-0

DISCUS THROW: Carrollton, 252-5; CM, 189-5; Marquette, 167-9; Jersey, 126-8

100 HURDLE SHUTTLE: Jersey, 1:18.0; Mascoutah, 1:22.9

4X200: Marquette, 1:53.7; Mascoutah, 1:59.0; CM, 1:59.2; Jersey, 2:01.9

800 SPRINT MEDLEY: Mascoutah, 1:58.5; Jersey, 2:05.4; CM, 2:06.0; Marquette, 2:09.4

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X100: Mascoutah, 55.6; Jersey, 58.3; Marquette, 58.8; CM, 59.1

4X800: Mascoutah, 12:03.0; Jersey, 12:17.1; Carrollton, 12:45.9

4X100: Mascoutah, 53.2; CM, 55.8; Jersey, 56.2

300 HURDLES: Jersey, 3:00.12; Mascoutah, 3:01.52

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE DISTANCE MEDLEY: Mascoutah, 16:19.5; Jersey, 16:35.2; CM, 16:39.4

