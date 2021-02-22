JERSEY - Jersey Community High School celebrated Senior Night on Friday night with its boys basketball team at Jersey.

Panther fans honored five JCHS seniors: basketball players CJ Brunaugh, Andrew Kribs, Cole Spencer & Ian Sullivan, and cheerleader Kaylee Vahle.

Quincy Notre Dame took both the varsity game 60-43 and JV matchup 49-16.

The Jersey Community High School Girls Basketball defeated Mascoutah easily on their home turf Saturday, 59-31.

Mascoutah hung with the Panthers in the first half, trailing 26-22 at halftime, but the Panthers pulled away with a 15-2 third quarter. Chloe White scored 15 points, while Boston Talley and Sally Hudson each added 11 for Jersey. The Lady Panthers improved their record to 6-0.

The JCHS boys basketball teams fought hard against Mascoutah Saturday. The varsity lost 58-45 and JV lost 65-36. Freshmen lost 46-24.

The JCMS boys eighth-grade Basketball team ran their record to 6-0 on the season with wins against Roxana, Madison and Trimpe Bethalto over the past few days.

