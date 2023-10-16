ALTON - Jersey’s girls' tennis team showcased their immense talent Saturday on the first day of the Marquette small schools sectional and advanced multiple players to state and led the group with 12 points on the first day.

Rochester, Springfield Sacred-Heart Griffin and Quincy Notre Dame were second with 10 points. Jacksonville High had 8 points, Civic Memorial recorded six points, and host Marquette Catholic, East Alton-Wood River and Roxana all performed at a top level despite the rainy conditions.

Julie Musgrave of Rochester advanced as the No. 1 singles seed and faces MK Christie of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in the singles semis on Oct. 16, 2023, at Gordon Moore Park.

Libby McCormick of Jersey advanced as the No. 2 singles seed on Monday after multiple wins on Saturday. She played Raleigh Meneghetti of Rochester on Monday.

In doubles, the No. 1 seed Elise Noble and Tessa Crawford of Jersey advanced to the semifinals with a 6-1, 6-0 win over East Alton-Wood River’s combo of Kaylynn Buttry and Hailey Handler.

Noble-Crawford met Morgan Zanger-Kaitlyn Brown of Quincy Notre Dame on Monday.

Emma Davis/Abigail Harms of Civic Memorial also advanced to the finals in doubles.

Article continues after sponsor message

CM's Davis and Harms beat the #2 seed defeated Jersey's Kathe Hudson and Emma McCormick 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the finals against Crawford and Noble.

McGivney Duo Moves On To State From Althoff

At Althoff, Taylor and Beck received a bye in the first round, then won over Triad's London Looby and Hailey D'Aunoy in the second round 6-0, 7-6 (7-5 in the tiebreak) and took their quarterfinal match over Highland's Abby Chalfont and Maya Pollard 6-0, 6-0.

Beck-Taylor won the semifinal match 7-5, 6-2 over Althoff's Molly Lanter-Natalie Moody. Highland's Josie Wojcikiewicz and Sophia Fleming met in the doubles semifinal and topped Katie Watts and Anna D-Aunoy of Triad.

The other doubles team of Lily Forneris and Katherine Empson received a bye into the second round, then defeated Waterloo's Claire Schmeig and Morgan Hamilton 6-1, 6-0, but in the quarterfinals, were eliminated by Katie Watts and Anna D'Auroy of Triad 6-1, 6-4.

In the singles, Maddie Beck of the Griffins got a bye in the first round, defeated Erie Miller of Waterloo Gibault Catholic 6-1, 6-1, but lost in the quarterfinals to Triad's Abby Green, while Kylie Becker received a bye into the second round, where she lost to Briegh Desmond of Althoff 6-4, 6-1.

More like this: