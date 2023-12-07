JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Fire Chief Keith Norman recently shared more details about an apartment fire which devastated one of the Jersey Manor Apartments on South Liberty Street in Jerseyville earlier this week.

While no injuries were reported, Norman said the damages were extensive.

“The extent of the damage was very severe on the fire apartment … the fire room is going to have to be completely gutted down to the studs and rebuilt,” Norman said. “The apartment below has significant water damage and there’s some additional water damage on a few others.”

“The smoke and heat damage in the hallways is fairly extensive, however the residents’ doors were closed on the other apartments and damage was minimal to additional apartments.”

Norman said the fire’s point of origin was near a cooking surface in the apartment most severely damaged, though the exact cause of the fire is still pending an insurance investigation.

Due to smoke conditions in the hallway, two residents had to be evacuated out of their second-story windows. Two individuals were sent to Jersey Community Hospital to be examined for smoke inhalation but were released shortly after.

Water damage restoration company SERVPRO has been working diligently since the fire to treat the water damage, clean the air, and replace drywall so they can get residents back in the building.

Norman said the fire was called in around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The initial response consisted of the Jerseyville Fire Department, Jerseyville Police Department, Jersey County Sheriff’s Office, and Jersey Community Hospital, but he said mutual aid for “additional manpower and equipment” was called in from the Brighton Fire Department and QEM Fire Department.

“The Fire Department, police departments, and EMS worked very well together to effect a very good outcome,” Norman said.

