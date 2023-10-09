Jersey, Madison County Sheriff's Offices Probe Burglaries Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEY COUNTY - The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) has requested the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a series of burglaries that occurred the week of Sept. 25, 2023. The sheriff's office said in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, JCSO deputies responded to a burglary alarm call at Bawana’s bar and grill on Highway 100 in Fieldon. Upon arrival, deputies found that someone forced entry into the building and burglarized it, stealing money and other items. Article continues after sponsor message Subsequent investigation revealed that a similar burglary occurred in Madison County on Clifton Terrace Road. During the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies responded to that burglary and obtained video of the suspect. The JCSO is releasing photographs of the suspect and clothing in hopes of obtaining information from the public that will assist with the ongoing investigations. If you have any information regarding these matters, please contact the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office at 618-498-6881 or the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 618-692-6087. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft Treehouse Wildlife Center, Food For Thought, and More!