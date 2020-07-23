DOW - The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced the arrest of Alex Ray, 31, of Dow, for Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm without a FOID.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that on Sunday, July 19, 2020, the officers were contacted to locate a vehicle, which was involved in a retail theft hit-and-run crash in Madison County. Jersey County deputies located the vehicle at a residence in Dow.

Jersey County remained on the scene to assist deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

“While Madison County deputies were issuing summons for the incidents which occurred in Madison County, Alex Ray fled the residence,” the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office said. “Alex locked all the doors to the residence. Alex exited the residence onto the front porch and fired a shot from a sporting type rifle in the general direction of the deputies from both agencies. Alex fled into the residence and the deputies were able to talk Alex out of the residence without further incident."

Alex Ray was arrested and has since posted bond.

