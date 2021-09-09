JERSEY/MACOUPIN/MONTGOMERY COUNTIES – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Commander, Mark Gillock, announced the results of a Distracted Driving Enforcement Program (DDEP) patrol, Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrol, Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrol, Roadside Safety Checks (RSC), and Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Montgomery, Jersey, and Macoupin Counties during August and September. These programs provided extra patrol coverage for ISP officers to focus on saving lives, removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road, making sure everyone is buckled up, and reducing serious crashes by enforcing distracted driving laws.

Distracted Driving Enforcement Program (DDEP)

Violations Enforcement Activity

Hand-held phone/device citations 1

Texting while driving citations 6

Other types of distracted driving citations 0

Total distracted driving citations 23

Total distracted driving written warnings 0

Total of all citations 43

Total of all written warnings 8



Nighttime Enforcement (NITE)

The NITE patrol allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking

enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations, especially between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Violations Enforcement Activity

Occupant Restraint Citations 1

Driving Under the Influence and Drug/AlcoholRelated Citations 0

Speeding Citations and Warnings 19

Wanted on Warrant Arrests 3

Driver’s License Offenses 3

Registration Offenses 9

Total Citations/Arrests 41

Total Written Warnings 9

Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE)

The ACE patrol allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking

enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.

Violations Enforcement Activity

Occupant Restraint Citations 3

Driving Under the Influence Citations 1

Other Alcohol/Drug Citations 4

Criminal Arrests 2

Driver’s License Offenses 0

Registration Offenses 1

Wanted on Warrant Arrests 0

Total Citations/Arrests 35

Total Written Warnings 3

Roadside Safety Checks (RSC)

The Roadside Safety Check was conducted in Jersey County during the month of August.

Violations Enforcement Activity

Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations 3

Other Alcohol/Drug Citations 5

Occupant Restraint Offenses 1

Registration Offenses 3

Driver’s License Offenses 3

Wanted on Warrant Arrests 0

Total Citations/Arrests 15

Total Written Warnings 5

Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP)

Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Jersey County and Macoupin County during the month of August. These OREP details provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.

Violations Enforcement

Safety Belt Citations 85

Child Restraint Citations 5

Distracted Driving Citations 12

Wanted on Warrant & Criminal Arrests 9

Total Written Warnings 12

Total Citations/Arrests 135

Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but some ignore their safety and that of their families by neglecting to use safety belts and child restraint devices. These patrols reinforce the occupant protection message by focusing on those who ignore the law. Lives can be saved if people simply “buckle up!”

Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. Over half of all fatal crashes in Illinois occur at night. There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 53 minutes in the United States. And throughout the U.S., nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired

driving.

The extra enforcement patrols were made possible by federal traffic safety funds

administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Remember "Click it, or Ticket" and "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over."

