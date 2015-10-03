JERSEYVILLE - Waterloo and Jersey exploded for 74 points in the 42-32 Bulldogs win over the Panthers on Friday night in Jerseyville.

Jersey led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter, then was still ahead 25-20 at halftime. Neither team scored in the third quarter and the Bulldogs scored 22 points to Jersey’s seven points in the final quarter for the victory.

Waterloo improved its record to 2-4; Jersey is now 0-6.

Article continues after sponsor message

Panthers coach Dave Jacobs said he is very proud of how his kids have practiced and played, but mentioned it is a very young squad and it will take some time to work on the growing pains.

East Elementary did a presentation before the game for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Second- through fourth-graders from the school did “The Fight Song” as part of the presentation.

Jersey sophomore quarterback Drew Sauerwein continued to show progress on both the ground and in the air. Dereck Hill, one of his favorite receivers, had multiple key receptions in the game.

More like this: