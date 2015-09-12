Get The Latest News!

JERSEYVILLE Jersey’s football boys lost a nail biter to Salem 36-35 Friday night at home.

Jersey bolted out to an early 7-0 lead scoring with a little over five minutes remaining in the first quarter. By the half, Jersey had a 21-6 lead.

Salem kept fighting the Panthers and scored a touchdown with 33 seconds left and made the two-point conversion for the victory.

Both teams entered with 0-2 records, so Salem is now 1-2, while Jersey is 0-3.

Jersey and rival Civic Memorial square off next week at Jerseyville. It the Mississippi Valley Conference opener for both teams.

