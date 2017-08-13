JERSEYVILLE - Kids from ages five to twelve gathered at Dolan Park for the Jersey Junior Tri this morning.

Angela Sullivan, Direct of the Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department, said that they've held the triathlon since 2012 and the day went wonderful.

"The athletes are eager to finish, upbeat and excited," Sullivan said. "For most of them this would probably be their first or second kid triathlon. So it's a feat for them to complete it. It's nothing for them take lightly."

The triathlon is no easy task for the kids with a swim leg of 25 yards for the younger athletes and 75 yards for the older ones. From the pool the athletes hop on their bikes for a one mile or two mile ride. Once the athletes are finished with the ride they do a half mile or mile run to the finish line.

As athletes crossed the finish line they received their medals and got the chance to jump in the pool to cool down with their families.

Sullivan said one of the most exciting parts of the Jersey Junior Tri is seeing the roles reversed with the parents on the sideline instead of the kids.

"The kids are the ones competing in a race while the adults are the ones watching and cheering them on," she said. "A lot of times these young athletes witness their parents competing in races and they don't get the opportunity too. That's what makes this event unique it's geared just for the kiddos and the parents are the cheerleaders."

