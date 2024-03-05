(This is the first in a series of stories on three Jersey teachers who received the 2024 Those Who Excel and Teacher of the Year honor).

JERSEY - Sara Pranger, a reading and math interventionist at Jersey Community Middle School, has always wanted to be a teacher. She has excelled for close to 20 years in the Jersey School District. Working with the students in Jersey is something she adores day in and day out.

Pranger was one of the 2024 Those Who Excel & Teacher of the Year recipients in the Jersey Community High School District.

"I love being a teacher. It is all I ever wanted to do," she said. "Right now I think I have the best job I could ever have - I get to see so much growth in the kids I work with each day."

Pranger said the kids work hard. She works with students who are a year, two, or three years off the proper reading and math levels for their ages, but she helps fill the gaps for those students and get them on track.

"Kids just need a little extra help every once in a while," she said. "I help provide skills for kids they need to get their reading and math levels up to be successful."

Pranger says occasionally she sees a little pushback because the kids are frustrated, but eventually, after continuing her guidance and their commitment to learning, she sees results in the individuals.

She said the support she gets from the administration and Jersey School community is simply "phenomenal."

She also said that she feels almost any educator in the Jersey School District could be nominated for the Teacher Who Excel Honor, but she is significantly touched and honored with the recognition.

