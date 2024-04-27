GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s annual Trebuchet Competition took place April 19 in the George C. Terry River Bend Arena with 17 teams bringing their best in both the trebuchet and reporting contests.

Team Navy from Jersey Community High School took first place in the trebuchet contest, with the Green Machine from St. Joseph’s Academy coming in second and the Dust Bunnies from Father McGivney High School finishing third.

The top finisher in the reporting aspect of the competition was Team M3, a group of area homeschool students, with the Green Queens from St. Joseph’s Academy finishing second and Rassi’s Minions from Edwardsville High School coming in third.

Jonathan Wells from Jersey Community High School won this year’s iPad giveaway.

To learn more about L&C’s annual Trebuchet Competition, contact Mathematics Professor Kevin Bodden at (618) 468-4849 or kbodden@lc.edu.

Enrollment for Summer and Fall is underway now at Lewis and Clark. For more information, contact the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222 or enroll@lc.edu.

