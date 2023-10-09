JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey Community High School girls' tennis squad captured the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament this past weekend.

The Jersey girls are Sparklight Female Athletes of the Month for the Panthers.

JCHS took the lead in the standings after day one of the Doubles competition. Saturday was the Singles competition. The Panthers kept their momentum and won five of their nine flights over the course of the tournament. Here are the final results for the Panthers:

#1 Doubles: Tessa Crawford and Elise Noble - 1st Place MVC Champions

#2 Doubles: Libby McCormick and Kate Hudson - 2nd Place

#3 Doubles: Emma McCormick and Charlie Bockstruck - 3rd Place

#1 Singles: Libby McCormick - 1st Place MVC Champion

#2 Singles: Tessa Crawford - 1st Place MVC Champion

#3 Singles: Elise Noble - 1st Place MVC Champion

#4 Singles: Emma McCormick - 2nd Place

#5 Singles: Kate Hudson - 1st Place MVC Champion

#6 Singles: Delaney Deist - 3rd Place

Jersey head girls tennis coach Dan Diamond said: "I am so proud of these players. Our girls really played their best tennis of the season. What I'm most proud of is how they supported each other and stayed mentally tough throughout the tournament. We have such a great group of kids and families who came through and finished strong."

Congratulations to the Jersey girls tennis squad Sparklight Female Athletes of the Month for the Panthers.

