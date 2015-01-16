THURSDAY'S SCORES

BOYS BASKETBALL

O'Fallon 77, Eureka (Mo.) 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Edwardsville 49, Alton 37

Highland 54, Civic Memorial 36

Jersey 49, Waterloo 37

Mt. Olive 64, Alton Marquette 48

Belleville West 62, Collinsville 34

Triad 42, Mascoutah 27

Belleville East 58, Granite City 39

Carlinville 54, East Alton-Wood River 31

Centralia 64, Cahokia 62

East St. Louis 47, O'Fallon 36

Gillespie 41, Metro-East Lutheran 33

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Morehead State 91, SIU-Edwardsville 63

Eastern Illinois 72, Eastern Kentucky 65

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Michigan State 63, Illinois 54

South Carolina 60, Missouri 49

SIU-Edwardsville 62, Morehead State 61

Eastern Illinois 68, Eastern Kentucky 42

Western Illinois 93, Denver 66

NHL

Detroit 3, St. Louis 2 (OT)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 49, WATERLOO 37: Lauren Davis and Bethany Muenstermann each scored 14 points as Jersey recorded its first Mississippi Valley Conference win of the season, downing Waterloo 49-37 at home Thursday night.

Lia Roundcourt added 11 points as the Panthers 6-13 overall, 1-4 in the MVC.

Kathryn Finnerty led the Bulldogs with 19 points, with Mia Reed adding 10.

Jersey travels to Alton Marquette for a 10:30 am Saturday tilt.

HIGHLAND 54, CIVIC MEMORIAL 36: Highland shook off a one-point halftime lead and took a step closer to clinching the Mississippi Valley Conference championship with a 54-36 win over Civic Memorial at Bethalto Thursday night.

Maddy Wellen led the Bulldogs with a 16-point effort, with Amanda Ponce adding 10 as Highland managed to run away in the second half.

Kalyn Traxell led the Eagles with 17 points, with Katelyn Turbyfill adding nine.

Highland went to 18-1 on the year and 7-0 in the MVC, taking a two-game lead with three to go. CM fell to 9-4 overall, 4-2 in the league.

CARLINVILLE 54, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 31: Kari Westbrook had a game-high 18 points, but it wasn't enough as East Alton-Wood River dropped a 54-31 decision to Carlinville in a South Central Conference game at home Thursday.

Carlinville opened up a 30-11 halftime lead on the Oilers and were never threatened.

Talesha Scott led the Cavaliers with 17 points, with Kathleen Kelly adding nine. Carly Campbell had nine for the Oilers and Mardelia Bolden had four.

MT. OLIVE 64, ALTON MARQUETTE 48: Mt. Olive opened up a 35-24 halftime lead on Alton Marquette and went on to defeat the Explorers 64-48 in a Prairie State Conference game at Mr. Olive Thursday night.

Zoe Murphy led the Wildcats with 16 points, with Madison Bollman adding 14 and Jill Niehaus 13.



GILLESPIE 41, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 33: Morgan Schneider had 10 points for Metro-East Lutheran, but the Knights dropped a 41-33 decision to Gillespie in a non-conference matchup at home Thursday night.

Audrey Paitz added eight ponts and Karly Schley seven for MEL, which fell to 8-9 on the season. The Miners went to 4-12 with the win.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SIUE (7-9, 3-2 OVC) 28 35 63 Morehead State (7-12, 2-2 OVC) 47 44 91

Game Leaders

SIUE

Pts: Jalen Henry - 12

Reb: TEAM - 7

Ast: 3 Players (#02, #23, #32 - 2)

Morehead State

Pts: MASHOUR, Karam - 22

Reb: MASHOUR, Karam - 11

Ast: STOREY, Kareem - 7

Team Stats

SIUE

Morehead State

Field Goal %

28.3% (15-53)

54.0% (34-63)

MOREHEAD STATE 91, SIUE 63

MOREHEAD, Ky. – Morehead State connected on its first 12 attempts from the field Thursday then cruised to a 91-63 win over visiting SIUE at Johnson Arena.

"It all went wrong from the start," SIUE Head Coach Lennox Forrester said. "Our guys didn't come out and compete today. Whatever the problem is we have to fix before Saturday."

SIUE dropped to 7-9 overall and 3-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference. Morehead State improved to 7-12 overall and 2-2 in the OVC.

Despite a season-best 29 free throws by the Cougars, including 12 in the first half, the Eagles led by as many as 20 in the first half and held a 47-28 advantage at halftime.

The Cougars never got closer than 17 points during the second half. Morehead State pushed its lead to 30 with just 39 seconds left on a three-pointer by Jared Ravenscraft. Jalen Henry hit a pull-up jumper from the right of the lane with just 19 seconds left for the final margin.

"We got beat in transition," Forrester said. "We've been doing a good job over the last seven games as far as defending. Tonight we were never ready to compete. The end result shows where our mindset and energy level were."

MSU scored 46 points and the paint and added 14 fast-break points. The Eagles turned 15 Cougar turnovers into 15 points as well.

"I felt like they punched us in the mouth and we just backed down," Forrester added. "When you have experienced guys who have played, who have been on the road in this league before, and understand how good it is and then to not come out ready and not counter-punch them that's not good on our part."

Henry led the Cougars in scoring with a career-high 12 points. Henry was 3 of 4 from the field and 6 for 8 at the free throw line. Kris Davis was the only other SIUE player in double figures. He scored 11 points. Rozell Nunn and Keaton Jackson each scored nine points. Nunn scored all nine at the free throw line, where he was 9 for 10.

Morehead State got 22 points and 11 rebounds from Karam Mashour. Angelo Warner added 18 points and Miguel Dicent scored 13 points.

SIUE continues its road trip with a Saturday night game at Eastern Kentucky. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.

"I hate to forget nights like this. I don't want our guys to forget," Forrester said. "When you forget then the same result is liable to happen again."

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SIUE 62, MOREHEAD STATE 61

Final 1 2 T SIUE (9-9, 4-1 OVC) 28 34 62 Morehead State (6-11, 2-2 OVC)

Game Leaders

SIUE

Pts: Shronda Butts - 22

Reb: 2 Players (#24, #31 - 8)

Ast: 2 Players (#01, #31 - 4)

Morehead State

Pts: McKEE, Eriel - 17

Reb: McKEE, Eriel - 13

Ast: JONES, Almesha - 11

Team Stats

SIUE

Morehead State

Field Goal %

39.7% (25-63)

40.3% (27-67)

MOREHEAD, Ky. – SIUE erased a 14-point, second-half deficit Thursday to defeat Morehead State 62-61 at Johnson Arena.

SIUE's Donshel Beck hit the back end of a two-shot foul with 29 seconds left in the game to provide the winning margin.

The Cougars improved to 4-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference with their fourth straight victory. SIUE evened its overall record at 9-9. Morehead State fell to 6-11 overall and 2-2 in the OVC.

"It's a road win, and road wins are so important," said SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher. "I'm just proud that we continued to battle. I'm really happy that our players stuck with it, and we came away with the 'W'."

Shronda Butts scored 15 of her game-high 22 points in the second half to lead SIUE's come-from-behind win. Butts hit a career-best four three-pointers.

Morehead State got off to a great start against the Cougars, scoring the first nine points of the game. Butts' first three-pointer of the game put SIUE on the scoreboard with 17:07 to play in the first half.

Eriel McKee, who led the Eagles with 17 points and 13 rebounds, gave Morehead State a 37-28 lead at halftime on a layup with 20 seconds to play.

The second half start for the Cougars wasn't much better than the first half. Casey Ryans hit a three-pointer for the Eagles on the opening possession of the second half. Maiki Viela gave Morehead State a 42-28 lead with 17:39 to play on two of her 11 points for the game.

"I have to give a lot of credit to Morehead State. I thought they played their tails off. I really felt like they outplayed us, but we kept our nose in there," said Buscher.

The pace of the game was different than SIUE's last outing in which the Cougars scored a Division I-era best 91 points at home against Tennessee State.

"I thought it took us out of our rhythm," Buscher said.

SIUE recovered midway through the second half when Butts made a run of seven straight points to pull the Cougars within five at 52-47 with 9:12 to play.

The Cougar defense took over late as Morehead State would not score a point in the final 4:37 of the game. Down 61-54, SIUE scored the final eight points of the game on a three-pointer by Butts, a free throw by Gwen Adams, a free throw by Tierny Austin, a jumper from Austin, and finally the free throw by Beck. Morehead State missed a free throw and its final five shots from the field.

"The game is played for 40 minutes for a reason," said Buscher. "The thing about this team is that we are resilient, and we continue to play hard until the buzzer."

SIUE now moves on to play Eastern Kentucky Saturday. The opening tip in Richmond, Kentucky, is set for 3 p.m. CT.

NHL

DETROIT 3, ST. LOUIS 2 (OT): A Pavel Datsyuk goal with three seconds left in overtime gave the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues at Scottrade Center Thursday night.

The Wings had taken a 2-0 lead in the second on goals a minute apart by Joakim Andersson and Tomas Tatar, but David Backes halved the lead on a power-play goal early in the third and Alexander Steen forced OT when he scored with 47 seconds left in regulation. The goal extended his point-scoring streak to eight games in a row.

Brian Elliott had 21 saves for the Blues, who saw a five-game winning streak snapped. Petr Mrazek had 25 saves for the Wings.

The Blues host the Toronto Maple Leafs at 6 p.m. Saturday in a game that will be televised nationally in Canada on CBC's Hockey Night in Canada.

Area coaches are invited to submit their game results and highlights for inclusion in the daily game roundup for Riverbender.com. E-mail your results and highlights to Dan Brannan at danbrannan@riverbender.com

