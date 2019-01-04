JERSEY - Jersey's girls basketball team enters January on an upswing after capturing win No. 11 and the Jersey Holiday Tourney championship.

Jersey, 11-6, topped Triad 50-30 in their final game of the tournament to capture the title. Sophomore Clare Breden has been strong all season and totalled 19 points in the final game to go with 13 points by Abby Manns. Breden is without question one of the best girls basketball players in the entire region, someone the Panthers can count on game after game.

Saturday, the Panthers get back to play with a game against Monticello at Breese. The Panthers host Gillespie on Monday and travel to Waterloo on Tuesday, Jan. 17, before starting play in the Carrollton Girls Tournament.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jersey head girls coach Kevin Strebel couldn't have been happier with walking away from a tough Jersey Tourney field with the championship.

“It has been a long, long drought of winning a tournament championship," Strebel said. "The girls have bought into the program. Our bench was fantastic this tournament, that helps you get through three or four games. In the second quarter against Triad, we put in a whole new group. I don’t know how many players scored in the tournament, but several. There were lots of players contributing.”

"We go to Breese Central to play Monticello on Jan. 5," he added. "We still have the Carrollton Tournament and some big conference games ahead. I think a key is jumping out ahead and having defensive stops. Our defensive stops were huge for us against Triad."

More like this: