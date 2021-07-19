SEE DEMO DERBY VIDEO:

JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Fair Demolition Derby was described by coordinator Nick Rimbey as action-packed with “one of the biggest crowds in a long time” Sunday night at Jersey.

“It was great weather,” Rimbey said. “The crowd got involved, and it was a good derby overall. Jersey County always has awesome truck and tractor pulls, but one night was canceled with the rain. Coming off the heels of the pulls, that builds for the last night of the derby. The demolition derby brings it all together in my mind.”

Derby First Places were as follows:

Hobo Full Size - Scott Metzler

Hobo Compact - Cody Meyer

Street Stock Weld Compact - Ron Brown

Street Stock Weld Full Size and Minivan category results are still to come.

The Jersey County Fair released this statement Monday morning after the Demo Derby closed the week-long event on Sunday: “Another fair has come and gone and everyone’s tired and still some work to do, but we’re happy. Folks, you sincerely made this one of the best fairs in our history. We love to see the families grow in love with agriculture and the tradition of our county fair. Because of you all, we can keep it coming for years to come.”

