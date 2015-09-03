EDWARDSVILLE - Jersey Community High School defeated Metro East Lutheran High School 6-3 in a dual tennis match at Edwardsville Township Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Ashton Tewell, Anne Snyders and Alyssa Cannady were Jersey singles winners. Heather Moore, Maycen O’Leary and Kaithryn Butler were singles winners for Metro East Lutheran. Butler won her match 4-6, 7-5, 10-4; O’Leary won 6-3, 6-4; Moore won 5-7, 6-4, 10-5. Tewell won her match 6-1, 6-6, 7-5, Snyders defeated her opponent 6-0, 6-1, and Cannady won 6-1, 6-2.

Jersey won in No. 1 through No. 3 doubles matches.

Jersey coach Stote Reeder said he was happy to see the Panthers get a victory.

“I think our No. 1 doubles team especially has a shot at going to state and they were upset with how they played against Alton,” he said. “The girls came back today. I tell my athletes all the time that if they learn something from a loss it is worth it.”

