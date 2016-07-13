JERSEYVILLE - Budding entertainers took the stage at the Jersey County Fairgrounds for the 21st year in a row Tuesday evening.

The Jersey County Fair Talent Competition features talented individuals displaying several different activities from song and dance to plate spinning. The event is directed by Alex Foster, an entertainer and hiring director for Anheuser-Busch InBev with the help of the Jersey County Fair Board.

The competition Tuesday night featured junior division and senior division participants. First place in each division received $100 and will represent Jersey County at the Illinois State Talent Competition at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield on Jan. 21, 2017.

First place in the junior division was Quinn Perez with a jazz dance solo. First place in the senior division was Lauren Kochanski with a flute solo. Second place in the junior division was the duo of 14-year-olds Faith Egelhoff and Elizabeth Meyer who performed a vocal duet of "The Stepsisters' Lament" from Disney's "Cinderella."

Egelhoff said she attained fifth place when she performed last year. She and Meyer both agreed they enjoyed performing in the show.

"I thought it was great," Egelhoff said after her performance. "Everyone was really nice and welcoming."

Junior division fourth-place finisher, 10-year-old Anna Dial, played the harp for her performance. Dial hails from Grafton and said she learned the harp from her grandmother's friendly neighbor. She has been playing for a few months.

Second place in the senior division was a lyrical dance ensemble to "This is Gospel" performed by Lizzie Fields, Makayla Militzer-Baker, Quinn Perez and Kaitlyn Stellhorn.

That same ensemble minus Stellhorn won third place in the junior division to the song "Ballroom Blitz." Fifth place in the junior division went to Militzer-Baker for a jazz dance solo.

In the senior division, third place went to Sarah Hartman for a vocal solo. Fourth place was a tie between a dance ensemble to "Jelly's Last Jam" performed by Madaylyn Bodenbach, Amelia Carter, Ariana Davis, Lizzie Fields, Makayla McCormick, Makayla Militzer-Baker, Quinn Perez and Kaitlyn Stellhorn and a piano solo by Sydney Riley. Fifth place in the senior division went to Lauren Leady with a ukulele and vocal solo.

Second-place winners received $50, third received $25 and both fourth and fifth places received trophies.

