JERSEY COUNTY - Jersey County State's Attorney Ben Goetten has decided to run as an independent in the next election for his office. He made these statements today:

"I’ve represented Jersey County as State’s Attorney for nearly 20 years. I hope to continue to do so for years to come. With the ever-growing perception of the politicization of federal and state law enforcement, I’ve made the decision to remove myself from the partisan divide and run as an Independent.

"I have considered this for some time. I make this announcement now, on the eve of the enactment of the SAFE-T Act which takes effect September 18, 2023. This was legislation I opposed and joined in an unsuccessful suit to overturn. My decision is also made out of respect for my fellow prosecutors and brothers and sisters in law enforcement. We work in a field where politics should never come into play.

"Should the electorate feel they need a (R) or (D) next to their State’s Attorney's name, I’ll accept that choice. Teddy Roosevelt once said, 'In any moment of decision, the best thing you can do is the right thing, the next best thing is the wrong thing, and the worst thing you can do is nothing.'

Goetten closed by saying: "I want Jersey County to understand that I’m making this decision with the sincere belief that law enforcement should stay above the political fray and that the pursuit of justice should have no party affiliation. I look forward to continuing our mission of keeping Jersey County families safe. I sincerely appreciate your support."

