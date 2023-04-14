Jersey County Sheriff’s Office Announces Patrol Zones, Spring Safety Tips
JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office recently released a map of the county’s new Community Patrol Zones, as well as the names of the deputies assigned to each zone, as part of a project that was announced earlier this year. They also offered some advice on how to stay safe from crime as the weather heats up.
“We feel blessed to live in a safe and quiet community. Still, as Spring arrives, the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office is asking our residents to be vigilant and help us keep our county safe,” Sheriff Nicholas Manns said. “While we fortunately have no specific threats to report, we know from experience that as the weather warms and our farmers hit the fields, thieves and burglars often look for opportunities."
The Sheriff’s Office is asking Jersey County residents to consider the following:
“Deputies are still making their way door to door,” Manns added. “Feel free to contact the deputy responsible for your zone with any questions or concerns you may have.”
Call the department’s non-emergency number at (618) 498-6881 for more information.
