JERSEY - Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen expressed pride in his deputies and the detective from the office after more than a dozen burglaries were solved and arrests made in the last week.

"Multiple illegally owned firearms during this investigation," the sheriff said. "They served a search warrant which led to the recovery of more stolen property and to an arrest of a person who was dealing methamphetamine. They seized drugs and cash from this subject."

The sheriff added that in the same week, Jersey County Sheriff's deputies made two different traffic stops where our K9 Jax sniffed out drugs in the vehicles.

"Those stops led to multiple arrests and took heroin and methamphetamine off the streets before it hurt someone," Ringhausen said. "Deputies shut down two drug dealers in Jersey County with these investigations. Our corrections staff located someone attempting to conceal methamphetamine on their person in the jail. The corrections staff has been battling a difficult task with the jail being mostly full for the past several months and dealing with the COVID-19 precautions with new people being brought in every day."

The sheriff concluded by saying: "The dedication of our staff to Jersey County is something we hope the community sees every day."

