JERSEYVILLE - After snowing consistently Friday morning and early afternoon, the snow around Jersey County finally stopped and weather and road conditions improved.

Thomas Klasner, county engineer with the Jersey County Highway Department, said area roads were looking better by late Friday afternoon, though his department had been prepared prior to the snowfall.

“They’re starting to improve,” Klasner said of the road conditions. “The snow quit and we’re actually able to get a little bit ahead of the situation.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Klasner said Highway Department workers went out this morning at about 10 a.m., “right before the snow came.”

“We were out and about so we could be prepared when it did start snowing,” he added.

While he said he heard of some drivers sliding off the road, he didn't get any reports of major accidents on county roads. He did add that drivers should use caution on secondary roads, including township roads and/or those not part of a major route.

Melissa Byrd, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis, reported earlier on Friday afternoon that the major snowfall was expected to taper off between 3 to 5 p.m.

Some regions of the Metro East were hit with three to four inches of snow on Friday, and caution was advised for many area commuters. For more information, see this related story on Riverbender.com.

More like this: