JERSEYVILLE - Jersey County is a place where when a person has severe difficulties, they respond and try to help. A significant instance of Jersey's giving nature occurred Monday through the day at a special fundraiser for the late Shawn Sullivan.

Shawn died unexpectedly at age 48 at 3:02 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Shawn was a 1992 Jersey Community High School graduate and owned Sully's Package Liquor with his wife, Brandi. "Sully" was a husband of 25 years and a father of two children. He was a large contributor to civic affairs in the Jersey region.

Brandon Taylor had an idea to do a day-long fundraiser for "Sully" at Jenna Taylor's Imo's business and when she heard of the idea, she jumped on it. As of Tuesday, $900 in cash was raised for the family and the business was also going to donate 10 percent of profits from Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at her business to the Sullivan family.

Jenna said it was a big day at the Jerseyville Imo's on Monday.

"We had the most sales we've ever had since my husband and I bought Imo's in December of 2020. It was a very busy day, and we ran out of a lot of items toward the end of the evening. It was very special. The community really showed up."

Jenna added that she thinks the people of Jersey are "a tight-knit group."

"If one family is hurting, everybody's family is hurting," she said. "Jerseyville is a very special place. I was very thankful for the support we received on Monday."

Jenna said to know Shawn was "to love him" for sure.

"I was very thankful that people showed their support for the Sullivan family and were able to get a good dinner at the same time," she said. "People rallied around the day, we were busy from open to close."

