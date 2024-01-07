JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Republican Central Committee is hosting their annual Lincoln Day Dinner once again starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 at American Legion Post #492 in Jerseyville.

This year’s event will feature keynote speaker Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White, who also visited Jersey Community High School last November.

The Lincoln Day Dinner will begin with cocktails at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 each at the door, the cost of which includes a catered dinner with gourmet desserts, water or tea, as well as admission to see the guest speakers.

In addition to the speakers and dinner, the evening will also see a Silent Auction, raffle, and 50/50 drawing take place, giving attendees plenty of chances to win lots of great items.

American Legion Post #492 is located at 300 Veterans Memorial Parkway and West Fairgrounds Avenue in Jerseyville.

For additional information, visit jerseycountygop.com or call 618-978-7160. To support the Jersey County Republican Central Committee with a donation, contact 618-772-4315.

