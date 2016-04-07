Tracie Trexler

UPDATE: Missing Jersey mother of two now “safe and sound”

JERSEYVILLE - On April 6, 2016, the Jersey County Sheriff's Office responded to a possible missing person call. Upon further investigation, it was determined two people are missing:

Tracie L. Trexler, 39, of Godfrey, Illinois, and Jonathan S. Trexler, 36 of Bunker Hill, Illinois.

Tracie L. Trexler was last seen the morning of April 6, 2016, in Godfrey, Illinois. Jonathan S. Trexler was last seen in the afternoon of April 6, 2016, in Roxana, Illinois.

Tracie Trexler was last known to drive a Black, 2010, Dodge Journey with Illinois License 5TRXLR.
Jonathan Trexler was last know to drive a White, 2013, Chevrolet, Silverado with Illinois License 1208565.

Anyone who has any information regarding the location of Tracie L. Trexler, Jonathan S. Trexler, or either vehicle is asked to call the Jersey County Sheriff's Department at (618)498-6881 or the nearest police agency.

 

Tracie and Jonathan Trexler

