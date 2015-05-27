Jersey County Sheriff Mark Kallal provided more details today on the recent four-wheeler crash in Fieldon.

The Jersey County 911 dispatchers received a call at 1:34 p.m. on Monday, May 25, that a male had collapsed in his yard, the sheriff said.

"Further reports came in that it was in fact a four-wheeler accident," Kallal said in the release.

Jersey County Deputies, Jersey Community Ambulance, and Rosedale Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

Benjamin L. Zimmerman, 39, of Fieldon had been riding a four-wheeler when he lost control of it causing it to overturn more than once. Zimmerman was ejected before it came to a stop. Zimmerman was pronounced dead at the scene by Jersey County Coroner Larry J. Alexander.

The accident occurred approximately one tenth of a mile from Fieldon Hollow Road.

