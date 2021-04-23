JERSEYVILLE - The National Day of Prayer event is always well-attended in Jersey County and this year’s observance set for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Life Church X at 300 Bluebird Lane in Jerseyville, should be powerful once again.

Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, last year’s Day of Prayer event was held strictly online, so Jersey coordinator Linda Minor said she and the other organizers are extremely excited to be back in person.

Once again, the event will feature a wide variety of outstanding speakers.

“I would say we are really thankful to come together as one body in Christ with several different churches,” she said. “We want to lift up our prayers to God. It is a big deal because last year we put together a video of every speaker and tried to combine it in one event, but it is not the same as being in person. Every speaker has something to touch people’s heart with and how God has moved in their lives.”

The JCHS FFA Color Guard will perform.

The array of talented speakers includes:

Steve Bland (Ordinary Men) - Host

Illinois State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer - Government

Chaplain Steve Pace - Military and Veterans

Police Sergeant Matt Schulz - First responders

Mike Roberts (Former Meteorologist) - Media

Pastor David Brown (Dow Baptist) - Churches

Kyle Allison (Linn’s Shoes) - Local businesses

Niki Egelhoff (JCMS Educator) - Families

Worship will be conducted by Uproar and Lifechurch X.

Minor said this year’s National Day of Prayer event will be filled with prayer for the nation, governmental leaders, local government, first responders, media, churches, schools, and families. The evening will begin with a flag ceremony and there will be worship music throughout the event.

“As you may know, the annual National Day of Prayer was established by federal law in 1952 when the United States Congress passed a joint resolution, which was signed by President Harry Truman,” Minor said. “The law was amended in 1988 and signed by President Ronald Reagan, specifically designating the first Thursday in May as the official National Day of Prayer.

“You may also have heard about the success of last year’s observances, even though the event was exclusively online. Social media posts during May 2020 concerning the National Day of Prayer, increased by 26 percent from 2019. On the National Day of Prayer, millions were engaged on social media platforms and called upon to intercede for America and encouraged to pray God’s glory across the earth. It’s so exciting to see the incredible work God is doing in the hearts and lives of people as a result of people coming together in prayer. Our own Jersey County video was viewed by about 3,000 people.”

