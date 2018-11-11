JERSEY - Jersey County celebrated the 100th anniversary the armistice was signed today, officially ending the World War I hostilities at the American Legion Post 492 in Jerseyville.

“On this day, the 11th month, the 11th day, the 11th hour, the armistice was signed,” Gregory Breden, superintendent of the Veterans Assistance Commission of Jersey County, said.

Breden explained his role to assist veterans after the ceremony by saying: “I work at Veterans Assistance Commission in Jersey County, my primary job is to provide assistance to indigent veterans in Jersey County, and also transportation for them. The organization also helps veterans with claims, along with a lot of other things.”

Breden said today, the claim speeding up the process of V.A., can be difficult because of the bureaucracy that exists.

“Veterans have to have all military records, medical records from service and whatever condition in filing claims,” he said. “They promise when you join up if you serve they will take care of you, but in some ways that have fallen by the wayside. Combat vets who have served not getting veterans benefits if they haven’t served 24 months is not right in my opinion.”

The Veterans Day event is normally held at the Jersey Courthouse at the nearby monument but was moved to the Legion today. Breden said there was a little discussion from area churches this year about holding the day at the courthouse because of the time, but in the end, everything worked out.

