JERSEYVILLE/WHITE HALL - Community members lined State Street in Jerseyville on Friday evening, Oct. 6, 2023, to pay their respects to the late Airman First Class Joshua M. Hopper.

Hopper, 23, was from White Hall and graduated from North Greene High School. He joined the U.S. Air Force two years ago and died on Sept. 25, 2023, at Misawa Air Force Base in Misawa, Japan.

At 5:45 p.m. on Friday, a police escort organized by the Jersey County Sheriff's Office took Hopper from Jerseyville to White Hall, where services will be held at Calvary Baptist Church. The visitation is planned for 4–7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. He will be buried with full military honors at White Hall Cemetery.

Hopper was a star athlete in high school, and he played basketball for MacMurray College and the Air Force. His family asks for memorials to be made to the North Greene High School basketball team or Greene County Veterans Assistance Program. Arrangements will be handled by Airsman-Hires Funeral Home.

