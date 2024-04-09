JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Historical Society, in conjunction with the Prairie Union Quilt Guild, is hosting quilt exhibitions each Saturday in April from 2-4 p.m. inside the Union Forest Church building.

The Jersey County Historical Society is located at 601 North State Street in Jerseyville, IL. The church is near the back of the property with parking available.

Article continues after sponsor message

The exhibit does not require tickets. The only cost is a free-will donation at the door.

Each Saturday, different local quilters and their quilts will be featured.

This is a wonderful opportunity to visit a local landmark and view quilt artistry up close and personal. The quilters will be available to tell the stories of their quilts. Each Saturday will feature new quilters so come back each Saturday to see new entries.

