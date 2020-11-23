JERSEY - Jersey County's positivity rate is 16.1 percent in the latest released Jersey Public Health Department stats on Saturday and Region 3 of the Governor' Restore Illinois Plan shows a 17.1 percent positivity rate, still very high. Jersey, Greene, Calhoun and Macoupin are included in Region 3.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested. As more and more are being tested, the focus is shifting to the positivity rate - how many of those tested were actually infected.

As of Saturday, 1,061 Jersey County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 192 active coronavirus cases in Jersey, 847 recovered, and 22 deaths.

IDPH has now combined the PCR “confirmed” positives and the “probable” positive cases together. Jersey County Health Department will begin reporting both “confirmed” and “probable” as one number to be in line with IDPH.

The Jersey County Health Department is hosting the IDPH mobile covid-19 testing drive-thru clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 24 and 25, 2020.

Jersey County School Information

Article continues after sponsor message

Jersey Community Unit School District 100 update: Currently 288 students and staff are on isolation or quarantine.

St. Francis/Holy Ghost: Currently 29 students and staff are on isolation or quarantine.

Southwestern Community Unit School District 9: Currently 7 students and staff are on isolation and quarantine. (Jersey County residents) NOTE: SCUSD #9 has gone to remote learning until December 7, 2020.

Jersey Public Health Director Doug King said the Jersey County Health Department and the Jersey Community Hospital are in the initial COVID-19 vaccine planning stage.

"We will coordinate with emergency management and first responders," King said. "We are preparing to receive vaccine shipments starting in mid to late December. We are following the plans set forth by the CDC and IDPH and are waiting for updates at this time. It appears that the vaccine will roll out in phases based on supply.

"The phases are 1A, 1B, 2, and 3. 1A will include health care workers and first responders. Phase 1B will include critical personnel, long-term care residents and other high-risk individuals over the age of 65. Walgreens and CVS will be providing vaccine to long term care facilities. Phase 2 will include essential workers and phase 3 will include the remainder of the population. As stated, we are in the initial planning stages and are waiting on the state and federal government to finalize plans."

More like this: