JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Fair is officially returning for 2023 from Saturday, July 8 to Sunday, July 16 at the American Legion Fairgrounds in Jerseyville.

This year’s fair will kick off with the Jersey County Fair Kick Off Party & BBQ Cook-Off Contest on Saturday, July 8, starting at 6 p.m. Admission to the kickoff party is free, and the event will feature bounce houses, face painting, and a live band. The cost to sample barbeque at the Cook-Off Contest is $10.

The Jersey County Fair will also feature Tinsley Amusement rides and a jam-packed lineup of grandstand events, including several livestock shows, the Jersey County Fair Queen Pageant, Talent Show, IPRA/MRCA Rodeo, Tractor Pulls, Demolition Derby, and much more. See the full event lineup with dates and more details at jerseycountyfair.com.

The Jersey County Fair Parade is also returning on Tuesday, July 11 at 6 p.m. and will travel on State Street through Jerseyville.

Tom Moore with the Jersey County Fair Association discussed the fair on a recent episode of Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com. He said large crowds visit the fair every year.

“We average somewhere around 25,000 people on our grounds the whole week,” Moore said. “On a Friday night, we’ll have anywhere from around 6,000 between our events and our carnival, so it’s been very successful.”

Moore has served on the board for the fair for 45 years and said it has greatly evolved over the years. He also highlighted the grandstands on the fairgrounds, which he called “second-to-none.”

“One of our greatest assets is the grandstand we have out there,” he said. “We have a grandstand that’s second-to-none in the state of Illinois as far as county fairs.”

The Jersey County Fair has been held each year since 1869, making 2023 the fair’s 154th year. While Moore said it’s not quite the oldest county fair, it’s still become a longstanding Jerseyville tradition.

“It’s quite an amazing feat through all the ups and downs throughout the history of Jersey County that this event has held on, it’s kind of a tradition,’ Moore said. “Generation after generation participate in the fair.”

To find out more about the Jersey County Fair, visit jerseycountyfair.com.

Article continues after sponsor message

The full interview with Moore can be watched at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

Jersey County Fair 2023 Events Schedule

Sunday, July 9, 2023

1:00-4:00 PM Exhibit Hall Open to bring entries

6:00 PM Christian Music Night

4-H Master Showmanship

Monday, July 10, 2023

8:00 AM 4-H Livestock Shows

8:30-5:30 Exhibit Hall Open Only to Accept Entries

7:00 PM 4-H Livestock Auction

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

8:00 AM Open Sheep Show

Exhibit Hall Closed for Judging, open once judging is complete.

6:00 PM Fair Parade

8:15 PM Talent Show

6:00-11:00 PM Tinsley Amusement Rides Open

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

8:00 PM Open Beef Show

4:00-10:00 PM Exhibit Hall

7:00 PM Miss & Little Miss Jersey County Fair Queen Pageant

6:00-11:00 PM Tinsley Amusement Rides Open

Thursday, July 13, 2023

4:00-10:00 PM Exhibit Hall

7:00 PM International Pro Rodeo

6:00-11:00 PM Tinsley Amusement Rides Open

Friday, July 14, 2023

4:00-10:00 PM Exhibit Hall

7:00 PM Pro Pulling League Super Pro Showdown

5:00-11:00 PM Tinsley Amusement Rides Open

Saturday, July 15, 2023

8:00 AM Open Swine Show

9:00 AM Open Dairy Show

4:00-10:00 PM Exhibit Hall

6:00 PM Saturday Night ShootOut (I.T.P.A & Local Tucks)

5:00-11:00 PM Tinsley Amusement Rides Open

Sunday, July 16, 2023

9:00 AM Open Goat Show

1:00-3:00 PM Exhibit Hall Open to Pick Up Entries

5:30 PM Power Wheels Derby

6:00 PM Demolition Derby

4:00-10:00 PM Tinsley Amusement Rides Open

Main Gate Admission: Adults $2 – Children under 12 Free – Free Parking

Daily Carnival Rides:

Tuesday and Sunday $20 Arm Bands

Wednesday – Saturday $25 Arm Bands

More like this: