JERSEYVILLE – The Jersey County Fair Parade had the usual community support and crowd base and included 18 float entries this year, Andrea Ringhausen, a fair spokesperson, said after the event.

“I think the parade went very well,” she said. “We usually have about 12-15 floats that want to be judged and this year we had 18. We had some very creative floats.”

Float winners were:

Best Overall Float: Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill

Most Appealing: Julie’s Graphics, Jerseyville

Best Followed Theme: Jersey County Historical Society

Best Participation: Cub Scouts, Jerseyville

Most Complex: Village of Brighton

Most Creative: Marshall Chevrolet Buick GMC of Jerseyville.

The parade included veterans, Jersey County and Jerseyville Police and Fire participation, marching band students, the various queen candidates, churches, businesses and much more.

“I have helped organize the parade the last nine years and it always amazes me when I see the chairs lined up at least a day ahead of time and people lined up and down State Street in Jerseyville," Ringhausen said. "People come from all over to go to our parade.”

