JERSEYVILLE - A new Miss Jersey County and Little Miss Jersey County will be declared at 7 p.m. tonight at the Jersey County Fair.

Eight Miss Jersey County contestants and 16 Little Miss Jersey County contestants will take the stage tonight at the annual Miss & Little Miss Jersey County Fair Queen Pageant. The winner will represent Jersey County for the next year.

This year’s theme is “A Night of Dreams.” The 2022 Miss and Little Miss Jersey County winners, Matilynn Thornsbury and Tessa Huelskoetter, will be in attendance.

Lori Hopkins will serve as the event announcer, and Jeff Bunch from Encore Sound will manage the sound. Many local businesses donated and sponsored the pageant.

While the winners will be crowned tonight, the 2023 contestants have been busy at the Jersey County Fair all week. They volunteered at the Fair Kickoff Party & BBQ Contest, enjoyed the Christian Music Night and attended multiple 4-H Livestock Shows. They were also a part of the Jersey County Fair Parade on Tuesday night. Last month, a few of them even helped paint the ticket booth and clean up the fair office in preparation for the fair.

Coronation will start at 7 p.m. Click here or visit the event’s Facebook page to learn more.

Miss Jersey County contestants must be between 16 and 22 years old. Each contestant is sponsored by a local business. This year’s Miss Jersey County contestants are listed below: Lily Wilson, sponsored by Tarrant & Harman Real Estate and Auction Co.

Marissa Smith, sponsored by Jerseyville Subway

Elli Sullivan, sponsored by New Beginnings Salon

Anna Fink, sponsored by HJH Trucking

Kadie Mueller, sponsored by Ginger Bean Baker

Kirsten Cannon, sponsored by B&P Construction

Kyndal Price, sponsored by Complete Seed Innovations

Emma Hahn, sponsored by TriCounty FS

Little Miss Jersey County contestants must be between 6 and 8 years of age. There are 16 Little Miss Jersey County contestants, listed below: Kennedy Brunaugh

Kiera Forrester

Colbie Ferguson

Josie Kulp

Reese Yates

Lois Fallin

Ali Madson

Nina Diamond

Caroline Hardiman

Jaelyn Kendall

Mackenna Shoemaker

Hynlee Hill

Blakely Green

Sawyer Meado

Harper Steckel

Brynleigh Frazier

The Jersey County Fair will offer additional events, carnival rides, livestock judging and more through Sunday, July 16. For more information about the fair, click here.

