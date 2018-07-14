Listen to the story

JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Fair continued to draw a huge crowd to the Grandstand Thursday night with a full rodeo.

Fair Board President Phil Ringhausen said there’s always a good turn of spectators.

This year’s rodeo was again by the Wooten Rodeo Company and included bull and bronc riding but calf roping, barrel racing, bulldogging and team roping.

The Jersey County Fair continues this weekend with ITPA Tractor Pull and local truck pull Saturday and the Power Wheels and Demolition Derby Sunday night.

For more information about the a full list of events visit www.jerseycountyfair.com.

